Akron woman shot by armed burglars inside her home, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Akron woman was shot during a burglary inside her apartment Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The victim was inside her home in the 2800 block of Albrecht Ave. around 4 p.m. waiting for a food delivery.
According to police, two armed men showed up at her door instead and shot her in the stomach as she tried to close the door.
EMS transported her to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where police said she is receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
A 21-year-old man inside the apartment was not injured.
Akron police detectives said they are still working on identifying the burglars.
Detectives are asking anyone with more information to call them at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers call 330-434-COPS.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.