Antibodies study predicts that ‘some hundreds of thousands of Ohioans’ have had the coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted spoke with an Ohio State University associate professor regarding an antibody test conducted on behalf of the state’s Department of Health.
“Even in place of exact estimates, what we can say with confidence is that some hundreds of thousands of Ohioans have had COVID,” Dr. Abby Norris-Turner said.
According to the OSU associate professor, approximately 0.9% of the 720 Ohioans sampled during the 20-day test period in July had an active COVID-19 infection.
That translates to about 80,000 Ohio adults who would have had the coronavirus at that time.
“Similarly, if you look at the 1.5% antibody prevalence, that corresponds to about 133,000 Ohio adults who had evidence of past infection,” Dr. Norris-Turner added.
Dr. Norris-Turner said, “with confidence,” that based on results of the prevalence study, COVID-19 among Ohio adults is relatively low.
Despite the outcome, she added, “The flip side of that, of course, is many more people are still susceptible to infection.”
As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 4,817 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 155,314 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
