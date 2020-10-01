Cleveland business owner pleads guilty to bribing city employee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The owner of an asbestos removal and demolition business pleaded guilty in federal court to bribing a Cleveland city employee.
Federal officials said Eric Witherspoon, 56, of Warrensville Heights, bribed Rufus Taylor, Cleveland’s former Chief of the Demolition Bureau in 2013 and 2014.
Witherspoon paid cash to Taylor, who then provided confidential information and advice about potential board-up and demolition jobs in the city of Cleveland.
In one case, federal officials said Taylor was paid $3,000 for getting Witherspoon the contract for a demolition job on Parkwood Drive in November of 2013.
“Public contracts should go to the most qualified, not the best connected,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “Public officials, contractors, or anyone else who misuses or improperly handless public funds can expect to find themselves in a similar position, that is to say, facing federal prison time.”
Witherspoon was sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.
Taylor pleaded guilty to extortion and bribery on Sept. 4, 2018, but has not yet been sentenced.
