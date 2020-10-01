4 Cleveland family members overcome by carbon monoxide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family of four was rushed to the emergency room at MetroHealth Hospital early Thursday morning after being overcome by carbon monoxide poisoning.
The family, ranging in age from two-85, lives at a home on W. 30th Street in Cleveland, said MetroHealth officials.
MetroHealth officials added the family is doing ok now and should be released later today.
According to MetroHealth officials, these are the hospitals first carbon monoxide victims of the season.
