Cleveland police officer convicted of intimidation of a crime victim

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer pleaded guilty to several felony charges.
William Tell pleaded guilty and was convicted of attempted menacing by stalking, intimidation of a crime victim and unauthorized use of property/computer system.
Tell, a 20-year veteran of the force, was indicted this past February.
According to the criminal indictment, Tell intimidated a victim in July 2019 and threatened to conduct unlawful traffic stops “any chance” he can get.
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge John O’Donnell sentenced Tell to a suspended 45 day jail sentence and probation.
Tell, 50, was hired in August 1999 and was most recently assigned to the department’s traffic bureau.
