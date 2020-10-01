Cleveland police officer convicted of intimidation of a crime victim

William Tell at a 2015 court appearance (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Tullos | October 1, 2020 at 9:13 AM EDT - Updated October 1 at 9:13 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer pleaded guilty to several felony charges.

William Tell pleaded guilty and was convicted of attempted menacing by stalking, intimidation of a crime victim and unauthorized use of property/computer system.

Tell, a 20-year veteran of the force, was indicted this past February.

According to the criminal indictment, Tell intimidated a victim in July 2019 and threatened to conduct unlawful traffic stops “any chance” he can get.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge John O’Donnell sentenced Tell to a suspended 45 day jail sentence and probation.

Tell, 50, was hired in August 1999 and was most recently assigned to the department’s traffic bureau.

