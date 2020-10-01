Ohio Gov. DeWine notes rising positivity rate; 13 deaths, an additional 1,327 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 4,817 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 155,314 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
During Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state’s positivity rate for infections has been increasing recently.
“We hope it’s not a long trend,” Gov. DeWine said.
As of Thursday, the governor said the rate is now approximately 4%. It hovered consistently at around 3% for several days.
As he does every Thursday, the governor released the latest update to Ohio’s color-coded COVID-19 threat level advisory map.
Richland County was elevated to “Red Alert Level 3” and is currently on the “watch list” for approaching the system’s highest threat level.
Health officials say the outbreaks in Richland County are associated to long-term care facilities, a jail, and family gatherings.
An additional 8,876 cases and 303 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 15,606 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 3,297 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
