Downtown Cleveland Heinen’s reopening next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heinen’s grocery store announced in a Thursday statement that its downtown location is opening Wednesday, Oct. 7 after months of closure.
The grocery retailer closed its doors after the building was damaged during May 25 riots.
Heinen’s of Downtown Cleveland will make small changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The store will only use one entrance and will limit capacity, according to the statement.
The statement said masks are required inside the store.
The Rotunda space will remain closed.
The hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
