Downtown Cleveland Heinen’s reopening next week

Located at the corner of E. 9th Street and Euclid Avenue Heinen's Grocery Store occupies a space that once housed the Cleveland Trust Company. The 1908 building reflects the grander of the period complete with murals circling the rotunda. (Source: Michael Dakota)
By Avery Williams | October 1, 2020 at 10:27 AM EDT - Updated October 1 at 10:33 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heinen’s grocery store announced in a Thursday statement that its downtown location is opening Wednesday, Oct. 7 after months of closure.

The grocery retailer closed its doors after the building was damaged during May 25 riots.

Heinen’s of Downtown Cleveland will make small changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store will only use one entrance and will limit capacity, according to the statement.

The statement said masks are required inside the store.

The Rotunda space will remain closed.

The hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

