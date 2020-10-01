Euclid seniors with disabilities forced to walk miles to the polls to vote

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indian Hills Senior Living Apartments are getting their walking shoes ready.
Due to concerns over the coronavirus, the residents at this massive housing complex for 55 and older adults are being told to vote at a new location over a mile away.
“Just to get somebody to take us to wherever we have to go to vote, they charge.”
That’s the way Brenda Richmond sees it. Richmond has lived at the Indian Hills facility for eight years and is frustrated.
“The last few years all you had to do was vote right here, and now this mess,” said Richmond.
Due to the coronavirus threat, many seniors are being told by the Cuyahoga Board of Elections officials to remove polling places at nursing homes and other senior care facilities to protect older Americans, who appear to be more susceptible to the disease.
Throughout the Indians Hills campus, many tenants are in walkers or wheelchairs.
In Jerimiah Johnson’s case, he is unable to walk too.
“Because I can’t walk, I’m in a wheelchair, and I won’t be able to get down to the board of elections or my precinct. I am going to do everything I can to vote that day believe me,” Johnson said.
With more than 1500 units, Indian Hills perhaps has more senior voters than any other apartment complex in the county.
Euclid City Councilwoman Stephana Caviness says she will plead her case to local churches and other organizations for Election Day transportation.
“I’m going to do it it’s called soul to the polls,” said Caviness. “We want the Board of Elections to see out efforts and perhaps they can join in as well.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.