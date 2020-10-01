19 First Alert Weather team’s 2020 fall forecast has above-average temperatures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a wet and mild September where temperatures were around normal, with higher than normal rainfall - we now look towards the rest of Fall. How warm, how cold? How much rain? Well, here’s what we think.
We are forecasting near-normal precipitation with all three months right around 3 to 3.5 inches of rain. To compare, we had nearly 6 inches of rain in September in Cleveland.
Temperature-wise, things are looking a bit warmer. We are forecasting above-average temperatures through December with large temperature swings at times, bringing in increased chances at severe weather. Outside of some lake effect snow later in the season, we don’t see much in the way of large-scale snowstorm systems.
As always, this is just a long-term forecast trend. Things can change and change fast. We have you covered.
