Halloween in Cleveland: What’s different this year?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland announced Halloween guidelines in a Wednesday press release, but the release also encouraged residents not to participate in trick-or-treating this year.
Trick-or-treating hours are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
The city said it’s offering grab-and-go candy bags as an alternative to trick-or-treating.
Pick up a bag from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at any of the 18 open City of Cleveland Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Centers.
The release suggested all trick-or-treaters wear masks and said Halloween masks are not sufficient.
It also said wearing a cloth mask under a Halloween mask can restrict breathing, so Halloween-themed cloth masks are recommended.
Cleveland’s trick-or-treating guidelines say participants should stay 6 feet away from all people who do not live in their household.
Use hand sanitizer often and sanitize the candy when you return home, according to the guidelines.
People who have COVID-19 or have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked to not participate as a trick-or-treater or give out candy.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.