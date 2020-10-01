Jarvis Landry reaching milestone on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jarvis Landry has done a lot in his seven NFL seasons. The one thing he’s never done is miss a game. And Sunday, down in Dallas, he’ll reach a milestone.
His 100th consecutive game.
“I always wanted that for my career,” Landry said on Thursday, “and I tried my best to make sure I took care of my body and be out there each and every Sunday.”
Oh, there is one other thing he hasn’t done this season. Score a touchdown. Which has been fine, the way the Browns are running the ball. Still ...
“Ha ha, I mean Chubb and Kareem are making it pretty hard for me to even have a chance in the red zone,” Landry said smiling. “So hopefully we’ll get some chances here soon.”
He should against the Cowboys, who’ve given up 77 points and almost 600 yards passing the past two weeks.
But ... is this Browns team built to win a shootout?
“We have guys in various positions who can make plays, whether it’s on the ground or in the air,” Landry said. “We just gotta continue to just trust that. The whole objective is to score one more point than they do. That’s our objective for the game.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.