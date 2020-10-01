Lawyers claim new surveillance video and DNA evidence prove Richmond Heights man guilty of killing wife

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) -In May of 2019, 19 News told you about the murder of 22-year-old Maiya Latimer.
She was married to Knee Wachee, but police believe she was having an affair.
On Thursday, the prosecution shared new videos of the Apartment building where Latimer was found strangled.
The videos show her husband walking in and out of the building about 15 times that day in several different outfits.
“Approximately two minutes later at 18:38 the defendant entered the main entrance and walked toward the center stairwell,” said Richmond Heights Detective.
A DNA specialist was also called to the stand and said DNA found on the victim’s neck connect Wachee to the crime.
“As a forensic scientist we are meant to be impartial and I follow the science and I report the results as I have them,” said the expert.
Along with surveillance video, and the DNA, the prosecution is also looking into Wachee’s cell phone and its digital content.
An FBI agent is set to testify about what he found on that phone Friday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.