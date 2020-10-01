Man, woman charged in connection with Cleveland police officer’s murder face judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects linked to the murder of Cleveland police Detective James Skernivitz and a civilian are set to face a Cuyahoga County judge on Thursday afternoon.
Arraignment for 27-year-old Antonio Darby and 24-year-old Brittany Cremeans is set for 1 p.m.
Both suspects are charged with obstructing justice and tampering with evidence in connection to Skernivitz’s murder, as well as the killing of civilian Scott Dingess.
Detective Skernivitz, 53, was working undercover when he and Dingess were fatally shot on Sept. 3 while sitting in a parked car on Cleveland’s West side during an apparent attempted robbery, according to investigators.
Three other males, ages 18, 17 and 15 years old, are facing aggravated murder charges in connection to the case.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.