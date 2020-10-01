Newly released body camera video shows Cleveland police officer shot during domestic violence call

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have released body camera video of a Cleveland police officer shot July 20 on the city’s East side.
Officer Jennifer Kilnapp was shot multiple times in the arms and back while responding to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 2000 block of E. 81st Street around 3:45 a.m.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said a 45-year-old woman called police after Darryl Borden threatened her with a gun and fired a shot into a bedroom floor.
When officers arrived, they entered the residence and found Borden hiding in a bathroom, prosecutors said.
Borden then fired multiple shots, striking Kilnapp, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors added the officers returned fire before running outside to safety.
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said Kilnapp’s partner administered first aid, before EMS took her to the hospital.
Kilnapp, 20, was released from the hospital several days later.
Police told 19 News she is doing well and recovering at home.
“This individual’s lawless actions nearly resulted in the death of this dedicated police officer,” said O’Malley. “We continue to wish Officer Kilnapp a speedy recovery.”
SWAT officers took Borden into custody later that morning after a standoff.
Borden, 42, was indicted on two counts of attempted aggravated murder, three counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability.
He is being held on a $500,000 bond and will be back in court Oct. 9.
