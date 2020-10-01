Northeast Ohio weather: Scattered showers and thunder this evening, sunshine returns Friday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hit or miss storms are possible through the overnight hours.
Storms over the lake will be capable of producing waterspouts.
Temperatures will fall into the low and mid 40s by tomorrow morning.
A few spotty showers and storms will linger into tomorrow morning, mainly downwind of Lake Erie in the Snow Belt.
Some showers and storms over the lake may produce waterspouts in the morning.
Rain should gradually come to an end through the day, and skies will slowly clear out, making for a partly to mostly sunny afternoon.
Unfortunately, we won’t see much of a warmup on Friday.
Highs will only climb into the mid 50s.
That’s about 10 degrees below normal.
A few additional light lake effect rain showers are possible Friday night.
High pressure will build in from the west on Saturday, making for a nice, albeit cool, day.
Afternoon highs will only top out in the upper 50s.
An area of low pressure will move into the Great Lakes on Sunday, bringing widespread rain to the area late Sunday afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid and upper 50s Sunday.
