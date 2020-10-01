Northeast Ohio weather: Showers and storms around on Thursday, around 60 degrees in the afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The cooler than normal pattern continues.
A disturbance arrives this afternoon and this will trigger another round of showers and storms.
Everybody is fair game for some rain and thunder, especially this afternoon.
A west steering wind will allow for lake enhanced rain and storms along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland.
Small hail could accompany as well as downpours. Afternoon temperatures will only be around the 60 degree mark.
It will not be as windy as yesterday.
The storms should diminish this evening, except along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland, where lake effect showers and storms will continue through the night.
Temperatures drop into the 40s by early tomorrow morning.
