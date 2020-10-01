Ohio secretary of state approves 2nd Cuyahoga County drop-off location for ballot collection

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s top election official approved a plan that will allow a second dropbox location used for ballot collection.
According to court documents dated Sept. 30, Cuyahoga County’s plan to establish a second absentee ballot drop-off site was approved by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
Under the ruling, Cuyahoga County Board of Elections employees will staff a drop-off location in a parking lot at 3100 Chester Avenue; adjacent to the county’s election headquarters.
The Chester Avenue lot will be available beginning Oct. 13:
- Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, weekdays: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, weekdays: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Oct. 24, Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 25, Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, weekdays: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Oct. 31, Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Nov. 1, Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Early absentee voting ends on Nov. 2, but it is expected that the Chester Avenue parking lot location will be staffed on Election Day and the day leading up to Nov. 3.
The parking lot location is in addition to the permanent dropbox that will be made available beginning Oct. 6 for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Wednesday’s ruling partially reverses a previous decision made by LaRose, at least in Cuyahoga County, who said he would prohibit more than one dropbox per county for the 2020 election cycle.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections announced a plan in September to collect ballots at six library branches. That plan remains prohibited by LaRose.
