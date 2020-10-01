100th Bomb Group to close after 37 years of operation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 100th Bomb Group’s parent company Specialty Restaurants Corporation announced Monday that the restaurant is closing at the end of the year.
A release said COVID-19 led to special event and dining profit losses.
The restaurant’s dining room is closed but remains open for special events through Dec. 30.
The release said David Tallichet, Specialty Restaurants Corporation founder, served as a B-17 co-pilot for the 100th Bomb Group in World War II.
He built the restaurant to honor the legacy of the 100th Bomb Group, according to the release.
“We are deeply saddened that the 100th Bomb Group will be taking its last flight this year. We looked at every scenario to be able to continue serving our guests, but the current business environment and the pandemic have forced us to have to close our doors. We want to thank our loyal guests, employees and community for their patronage and for sharing countless memories and special events with us,” said John Tallichet, President and CEO of Specialty Restaurants Corporation.
