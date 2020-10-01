Troubleshooter: Neighbors fear someone will get hurt or killed if a stop light is not returned to busy Cleveland intersection

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A big problem in a local neighborhood has people asking 19 News to help Troubleshoot what they call a dangerous intersection.
Imagine trying to navigate it without the safety of a traffic light?
19 News was at the intersection of East 116th Street and Forest Avenue on Cleveland’s East Side when a car laid on its horn as another vehicle pulled out in front of on-coming traffic.
Neighbors say this near miss is not the first one, and it won’t be the last because there’s already been at least seven or eight crashes at this intersection recently.
Antonia Stowes lives right down the street and says when she brings one of her patients to the busy convenience store located at the intersection, navigating traffic can be frightening. “I’m so scared somebody is going to get killed right here. We have had multiple accidents here; it’s dangerous for the kids,” Stowes said.
Stowes said she called the 19 News Troubleshooter Hotline because it’s time that someone takes action.
“There used to be a street light but when they was doing construction for the streets they took down this light and the one a little farther down on Honeydale, and it’s been over two years,” Stowes said.
About two years too long, according to neighbor Maureen Mims. She says she feels like she’s taking her life into her own hands just crossing the street. Because she says, cars use the road like a raceway.
“There’s several people in wheelchairs like this that travel this area, and a lot of times a lot of people are not courteous. They don’t pay attention to the walk signs,” Mims said.
19 News contacted Cleveland Ward 4 Councilman Ken Johnson by telephone. He says, taking the lights down during the paving project and not putting them back up was a decision made by the state’s traffic and engineering department.
But residents say what may sound good on paper isn’t working out here on a busy street, just down the road from a school.
A stop sign knocked down during one accident at the intersection has only recently been put back up to help control some traffic. “Memorial Day it was terrible, we had back to back accidents here,” Stowes told 19 News.
Now, these neighbors are hoping their concerns won’t continue to fall on deaf ears. “Put the stoplight back, and you know what else they can do – at these little crosswalks here put flashers there and enforce it,” Mims said.
Councilman Johnson has assured 19 News that he will contact ODOT’s traffic and engineering department first thing Friday morning.
