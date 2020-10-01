Two men escorted out of Cleveland Indians game by police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officers escorted two handcuffed men out the Cleveland Indians game at Progressive Field Wednesday night, ESPN cameras showed.
No fans were not supposed to be at the Indians-Yankees game, according to the MLB’s pandemic protocols.
One of the men wore a gray Indians jersey, and the other wore a black sweatshirt and red pants.
The Indians lost the game 10-9 and were eliminated from the playoffs.
