Two men escorted out of Cleveland Indians game by police

Two people who were apparently unauthorized to be in the stadium grounds are taken into custody by Cleveland police officers during the fifth inning of Game 2 of an American League wild-card baseball series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) (Source: David Dermer)
By Avery Williams | October 1, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT - Updated October 1 at 8:14 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officers escorted two handcuffed men out the Cleveland Indians game at Progressive Field Wednesday night, ESPN cameras showed.

No fans were not supposed to be at the Indians-Yankees game, according to the MLB’s pandemic protocols.

One of the men wore a gray Indians jersey, and the other wore a black sweatshirt and red pants.

The Indians lost the game 10-9 and were eliminated from the playoffs.

