‘Apple picking is not free’: Ohio orchard may stop tradition after ‘large number of people’ filled bags without paying

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Brant’s Apple Orchard in Ashtabula said they didn’t think they would have to put up a sign stating “Apple picking is not free,” but here they are.
This is because “a large number of people” went out into their orchards to pick apples, eat them on the spot, filled personal bags or backpacks, then leave without paying for the apples.
The orchard said one family even told them, “well it said you pick, so we thought they were free,” before posting on Facebook that a staff member was rude after having to remind them to pay for what they pick.
Brant’s response to the ordeal: “Really?”
They have now put up signs along multiple rows of apple trees with instructions for customers to purchase a $22 half-bushel bag at a register before picking any apples.
The orchard also took to Facebook to warn customers that if they don’t buy the bags first and only pick apples from the marked rows, “we won’t be able to continue with this activity.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.