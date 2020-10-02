Cleveland police search for man, woman who fled with $4 from victim during armed robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators hope the public can identify a pair of suspects involved in a robbery at gunpoint on Cleveland’s West side.
The robbery occurred in the parking lot of C’s Food Mart and Gas near West 48th Street and Clark Avenue on the evening of Sept. 27, according to detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police’s Second District.
Police say the victim was grabbed from behind by a woman as a male suspect approached with a gun and demanded that he empty his pockets.
The victim pulled $4 from out of his pockets and handed the money over to the suspects, who when fled down Clark Avenue.
The African-American male suspect is believed to be either 18 or 19 years old, and is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall. Surveillance images show he was wearing black jeans and a black hooded-sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.
The female suspect is described as Hispanic is likely the same age, according to police. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds and has long black hair. She was wearing flowered pants when the robbery occurred.
Anyone who has information about the suspects is asked to call detectives at 216-623-5073 or 216-252-7463.
