Cuyahoga County coroner rules 15-year-old’s death a homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect responsible in the shooting death of a teen boy from Cleveland.
According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Da Marion Ya Vell Bannister was found shot to death in the area of Garfield Avenue near East 105th Street on Thursday afternoon.
No arrests have been made in the case and Cleveland investigators have not released any additional information at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the 15-year-old’s homicide is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police.
