88 deaths, an additional 1,495 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 4,905 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 156,809 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
An additional 9,012 cases and 308 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 15,688 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 3,312 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.