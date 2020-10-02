Driver arrested for allegedly dragging North Jackson police officer during traffic stop

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of dragging a police officer during a traffic stop Wednesday evening, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals, Ravenna police officers and the Portage County Drug Unit early Friday morning.
Nicholas Roman, 22, was found hiding in a bathtub at a home in the 300 block of East Highland Road in Ravenna, according to the U.S. Marshals.
Roman was pulled over in the 2500 block of Salem-Warren Road in North Jackson, Mahoning County.
During the stop, Roman allegedly grabbed the officer’s arm and started driving, dragging the North Jackson police officer.
The officer was able to free himself and was treated at a local hospital for his injuries, according to the U.S. Marshals.
Roman is being held in the Portage County Jail on active warrants until he can be transferred to Mahoning County to face the new charges of attempted murder and felonious assault.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.