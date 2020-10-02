Euclid Police asking for neighborhood surveillance footage for homicide investigation

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police are asking for residents to help them with a homicide investigation by coming forward with any surveillance footage that may help them with the case.
According to police, the homicide happened in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and E. 204th Street early Friday morning.
Investigators are requesting any doorbell camera or surveillance camera footage from residents who live in the 'A’ Beat, which is from E. 185th Street to E. 222nd Street.
Police need footage taken from that area between 1-5 a.m.
If you live in that area and have footage captured within that time frame of people or cars, call Euclid Police Detectives at (216) 289-8505.
