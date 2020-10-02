Ohio officials comment on President Trump and first lady’s positive COVID-19 test results

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first presidential debate was in Cleveland on Tuesday. On Friday, President Trump tweeted that he and the first lady tested positive for coronavirus.
Here’s what Ohio officials had to say.
Gov. Mike DeWine posted a Friday morning statement to Twitter saying that he’s praying for the president and first lady after their COVID-19 diagnoses.
Lt. Gov. John Husted commented this on the president’s tweet:
Husted posted a second statement around 9:40 a.m. Friday concerning his interactions with the president during the Tuesday debate.
Ohio’s Secretary of State shared this comment:
Ohio Democratic Minority Leader Emilia Sykes attended the debate. An statement from Sykes’ team said she will be tested. She posted this on Twitter Friday morning:
Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan flew from Washington D.C. to Cleveland with the president on Tuesday, he said on Fox and Friends Friday morning.
Jordan told Fox and Friends he will get tested after spending limited time with President Trump.
He also posted this on Twitter:
Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13) released the following statement:
Former Vice President Joe Biden has been tested and is awaiting results, the Associated Press reports.
