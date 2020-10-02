Health leaders discuss COVID-19 tracing in Cuyahoga County following president’s appearance in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, as well as County Executive Armond Budish, discussed the area’s latest COVID-19 case data.
A virtual briefing was held on Friday afternoon:
Remarks on Friday came after news that President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus after his appearance in Cleveland on Tuesday for the debate.
Health Commissioner Terry Allan said it would typically be the responsibility of the public health agency where the infected person resides to conduct contract tracing, but this situation is likely different because of the amount of people that have since been exposed to the president.
As of Friday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reported 663 deaths in Cuyahoga County and Cleveland, as well as 17,796 coroanvirus cases; the second-most in the state.
