Hearing for Conneaut man accused of raping, murdering girlfriend’s daughter in 2017

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Conneaut man accused of raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 13-month-old daughter in 2017 had a hearing in Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas Friday.
The attorney for Joshua Gurto asked Judge Marianne Sezon for Gurto to be allowed out on home arrest in his pastor’s house.
The attorney also requested Gurto go on trial after the child’s mother.
Sezon took both requests under advisement and will make a decision at a later date.
Conneaut police said Gurto attacked Sereniti JazzLyn-Sky Sutley at their apartment in the 500 block of Clark Street on Oct. 7, 2017.
The little girl was rushed to UH Medical Center Conneaut where she died several hours later.
“She was such a happy baby, she always smiled. She just learned how to walk. She would come outside waving. She had these bright blue eyes,” said neighbor Erica Smith.
Police said Gurto fled the area after the murder and was arrested on Oct. 27, 2017 at a gas station in Alleghany County, PA.
Gurto was indicted by the Ashtabula County Grand Jury in November 2017 and faces a possible death sentence if convicted.
Gurto has been in jail on a $1 million bond.
