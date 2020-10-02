6 injured in Ashland County buggy crash

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Six juveniles were injured in a pick-up truck vs. buggy accident Thursday afternoon.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. on County Road 500 near Township Road 581 in Ashland County.
According to troopers, the driver of a Ford Ranger was westbound on CR 500 in Orange Township when it struck the buggy after it lost control just past a hill crest.
The buggy was also westbound and occupied by seven juveniles, said the troopers.
According to the troopers, six of the juveniles in the buggy were taken by EMS to University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
The horse was also injured and had to be euthanized at the scene.
The driver of the pick-up and his juvenile passenger were not injured.
The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.
