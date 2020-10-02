Kent State University students to transition to remote learning after spring break

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University students won’t return to in-person classes following spring break, a Friday morning release said.
Spring break week has also been rescheduled to the week of April 12 to 18. It was previously scheduled for the week of March 29 to April 4.
Classes will continue remotely through the end of the semester, May 4, 2021.
The university hasn’t yet released their plan for residence halls and dining plans.
KSU will offer both hybrid and remote classes for the 2021 spring semester.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.