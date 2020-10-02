Men shot, killed during music video shoot identified by Painesville police

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville police released the names of two men who died in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left two others injured.
22-year-old Darrell L. Nelson Jr. and 32-year-old Yamil Lanzot-Rivera Jr. died due to their injuries.
The violence broke out amid a music video shoot, police said. A vehicle drove up to the group shooting the music video, and a fight began.
When officers arrived on scene around 4:35 p.m., they found three victims shot on Morse Avenue and the fourth victim dead in a car on Owego Street, the report stated.
Police said one of the three gunshot victims found on Morse Avenue later died at Tri-Point Medical Center.
The manner in which Nelson, of Painesville, and Lanzot-Rivera, of Philadelphia, PA., were found by police is unclear.
Police said it’s believed Officer Chad Balausky saved another victim’s life by placing a tourniquet on his injured leg.
This is an active investigation.
Please contact the Painesville Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 440-392-5839 with any tips.
