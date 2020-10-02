Mentor-on-the-Lake Police search for missing woman with mental health disorder

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor-on-the-Lake Police are asking the community to help find Debbie Maze after she went missing.
Police said the last two places she was seen were in the Cleveland area around JACK Casino and St. Vincent Charity Medical Hospital in Cleveland.
Maze was described as 5′11″ tall, 150-200 lbs., with hazel eyes and grey hair.
Police said she suffers from a mental health disorder and may not know who or where she is.
Call authorities at (440) 319-4058 if you see her or know where she may be.
