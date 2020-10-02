The Next 400: 2 business owners fight for equity one wash at a time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clean Express Auto Wash in Cleveland has a business model that includes more than just business.
In “The Next 400” report we introduce you to two business owners with a philanthropic philosophy.
For Joe Hawthorne and his longtime business partner Sanders “Boz” Henderson they’ve been in the business of washing thousands of vehicles for more than a decade on the corner of Carnegie Ave and East 36th near downtown Cleveland.
They not only rid vehicles of their dirt, grime and salt, they have planted seeds of work responsibility and how to earn a decent wage among the unemployed minorities in the surrounding community.
