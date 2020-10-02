Northeast Ohio municipalities to see COVID relief funds trickle down from the state after Gov. DeWine signs emergency bill

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Money will soon trickle down from the state to help municipalities struggling amid the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine signed House Bill 614 into law Thursday afternoon.
Officials have been deciding how to distribute the federal funding for months. While some are glad to see it finally going out... others believe the funds are not going to be used as beneficially as they could have been.
19 investigates obtained the numbers, showing the amounts coming to communities.
Ohio will split $650 million among Ohio cities and townships based on populations.
The funds have to be used on “expenditures incurred” because of COVID 19.
For example, it could pay extra emergency crews needed to transport COVID 19 patients, or provide PPE to responders.
However, not everyone is celebrating.
Representative Stephanie Howse was hoping the money would be distributed in a different way.
“They were like oh we’re just going to do it on a per capita basis, and that just doesn’t make any sense,” she said.
Howse says she wanted the money to be dispersed using a formula that takes in the account of how hard a community has been hit by the virus. She says Cleveland would have received 40 million more under a formula incorporating that, than the 13 million it’s getting under the bill that passed.
“We have basically real time information that is telling us all throughout Ohio where the cases are, who’s being hospitalized, who’s dying, giving us a health perspective to which community do we really need to attack the disease,” she said. “But, that’s not how our formula went.”
Representative Joe Miller ultimately supported the bill passed Thursday, but said in a statement that “In addition to the state sitting on this money for far too long, this formula also negatively impacts my district.”
Meanwhile, Representative Randi Clites in Portage County is pleased. She said the funding will “help keep our community going by funding things like first responder overtime, buying PPE, supporting local businesses.”
According to the legislation, the money is in a “use it or lose it” situation.
If municipalities don’t allocate or use all the funds by February 1st, the money goes back to the state’s general fund.
