Northeast Ohio Weather: Cold for the season; Temperatures in the 50s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The meat of this cold pattern will be today. I only have us in the middle to upper 50s for a high this afternoon. A few lake effect showers and storms will be around east of Cleveland. I have everybody else dry today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The latest data has clouds rolling back into the area tonight. Farther inland, however, you will see less cloud cover. Areas of frost will be possible overnight if you stay pretty clear. A cold night, nevertheless, as many will drop to around 40 degrees by early morning. You will fall into the 30s with less clouds in the Akron-Canton zone.