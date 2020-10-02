Ohio Gov. DeWine on hate groups: ‘There is no place in this great country for that’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine used a portion of Thursday’s regular COVID-19 briefing to condemn hate groups from both sides.
“We cannot let the fringe groups, of the right or left, to divide us,” Gov. DeWine stated.
The governor’s remarks came two days after President Donald Trump failed to concisely denounce White supremacist groups, specifically the right-wing group known as the “Proud Boys,” when asked during the debate with Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland.
“Stand back and stand by,” the president appeared to say about the violent group.
“There are people who hate Jews, Muslims, African-Americans, and we could go on and on," the governor added on Thursday. “There is no place in this great country for that.”
The Proud Boys, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, regularly express white nationalist and misogynistic messages.
A study from the SPLC shows that national hate group has at least two chapters based in Ohio; in Akron and Columbus.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.