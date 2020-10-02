Ohio Gov. DeWine addresses President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor of Ohio held a press conference on Friday afternoon after numerous requests for comment were made regarding President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 test.
Gov. Mike DeWine was joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted for a 3 p.m. briefing.
Friday’s unusually scheduled remarks from the Ohio governor come just hours after President Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus following his appearance in Cleveland for the debate against Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.
Lt. Gov. Husted was at the venue for the debate. He said that it appeared that most attendants wore masks when inside the hall. Husted added that everyone was tested for the coronavirus and had their temperatures taken before entering.
The governor did not meet with President Trump while he was in Ohio, but said he took a diagnostic test as a precaution. Those results are pending.
As of Friday, the Department of Health said 4,905 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 156,809 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic. Both indicators are above the 21-day average.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.