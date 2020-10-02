Willowick officer saved by vest from bullet to the chest, gunman flown to hospital after police returned fire

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - An “erratic, possibly impaired driver" turned gunman was flown to the hospital after he was shot by Willowick Police officers who returned fire on Friday night, according to Willowick Police Chief Brian Turner.
One of those two officers took a round to the chest in the crossfire, but was saved by his bullet-proof vest, Chief Turner said.
Chief Turner said police got a call early Friday evening for an “erratic, possibly impaired driver” on Vine Street and Willowick Drive.
Eastlake Police was the first department to respond because the driver was in their city, according to the chief.
Chief Turner said the suspect then drove into Willowick and hit a car at the intersection of Bayridge Boulevard and Willowick Drive, causing the victim’s car to roll over.
The driver of that car is “okay,” according to police.
The suspect then went down to Daniel Drive, stopped the car, and started firing at officers, Chief Turner said.
According to the chief, two Willowick Police officers returned fire and shot the suspect.
Chief Turner said the suspect shot one of the officers in the chest.
The suspect was taken to Lake Health West Medical Center where he was then flown to MetroHealth Hospital in an unknown condition, according to the chief.
His identity is unknown by police at this time.
Chief Turner confirmed the officer who was shot “is okay,” but taken to Hillcrest Hospital to be checked out.
Daniel Drive is shut down as the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation takes over to conduct an independent investigation.
Chief Turner said, “the most important thing is my officers are good, my officer that got hit is alive and he’s going to go home. That’s really all I care about.”
19 News crews are at the scene gathering more information.
We will have updates when they are made available.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.