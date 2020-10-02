Teenager shot on Cleveland’s West Side, no arrests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a gunman after a teenager was shot on the city’s West side Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to the area of W. 25th Street and Division Avenue just before 1 p.m.
The victim was standing outside when he was struck, witnesses said.
He was driven to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center by private vehicle before Cleveland EMS could respond to the scene.
His name and condition have not been released.
Cleveland police are asking anyone with information to call them.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.