3 Cleveland bars issued fines or suspensions for COVID-related citations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -At the Ohio Liquor Control Commission’s most recent hearings they tackled violations that occurred over the summer, and three Cleveland bars are now facing consequences.
Eric Wolf, and Enforcement Commander with the Ohio Investigative Unit says these cases are being heard quicker than in the past.
“With the emphasis put on COVID cases, the Ohio Liquor Commission has speed up the process. Those cases have taken priority,” he said.
In the past, Wolf says it used to take two to three months after a citation was issued for the business in question to get a questionnaire that begins the process of addressing the violation.
“There are ways we are taking advantage of technology to speed the process now,” Wolfe said.
True Cocktails + Bites, on West 10th in the Flats was hit with violations from July 16 and Aug. 6, citing no social distancing and that patrons were standing.
Giant step Inc. is listed as the owner.
They denied the violation but the Commission issued a 10-day suspension beginning Oct. 26, or they have the option to pay a $1,000 fine for the July offense.
They were issued a 15-day suspension beginning Nov. 5, for the August offense, or they can pay a $3,000 fine.
Club Paradis, a downtown gentlemen’s club at 620 Frankfort Ave. was also facing a pair of violations from mid-July for no social distancing, and having large of number of people in a small space.
Down River Specialties, the ownership group, denied the violation but the commission issued a 20-day suspension beginning Oct. 26 for the first violation, and a 10 day suspension beginning November 15th for the second, with no option to pay a fine.
A club on W. 9th Street was doing business as Anatomy at the time of the violation on Aug. 6. (It now displays an awning with the name Park Social Lounge on it.)
The Liquor Control Commission says there was a large number of people, no physical barriers, and no social distancing.
The ownership group, Midwest Entertainment Venture denied the violation, but the Commission issued a five-day suspension starting Oct. 26, or a $500 fine.
We made several efforts to reach the ownership of all of these locations for comment about these violations but did not hear back.
Enforcement Commander Wolf said these businesses are exceptions to the rule, and that since March agents from the OIU have made more than 18,000 visits but have only needed to issue 199 citations.
“The volume of complaints coming in is steady,” Wolf said.
He says they investigate all complaints that come in, which are a combination of social distancing concerns and disregard for the alcohol consumption curfew.
The hearings for Midway Bar and Grill in Euclid, London Aire Tavern in Parma and The Beer Barrel Saloon in Put-in-Bay will be next week.
