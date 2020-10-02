Voting machines tested ahead of Election Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -We are four and a half weeks away from the election, and already there are questions about if it will be a fair one.
One major thing being questioned is absentee ballots.
“We are seeing record numbers of applications coming; we’re almost at 300,000,” said Tony Perlatti, Director of the Cuyahoga board of elections.
Many Americans are worried about whether their vote will count.
Just like with every election, all machines are being tested.
Friday, our team got an up-close look at how the ones at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections work.
“The importance of this test for us internally is to know all the equipment is reading correctly,” said Perlatti “and secondly, for the public to know and come and see what is our process and is this equipment ready to be utilized for the election”.
But not every ballot is meant for every machine; whether you’re voting by mail or voting in person, the board of elections ensures the machine for your ballot is working properly.
The Board of elections tested ten machines.
Seven of them were meant solely for mail-in ballots, while the other three are meant to be used at the polls.
“We are allowed to start scanning those ballots 28 days before the election so we will do that and that’s how we’re able to report the results on election day,” said Perlatti.
But what if the machine stops working on election day?
“What happens sometimes is there are belts on these machines or a wheel that sometimes wear out, it doesn’t impact the ability to record the ballots that are run through it” said Perlatti.
Every machine puts its data on a thumb drive that’s then taken to a computer, where the results are made clear.
Starting on October 6th, voting by mail will begin, and the machines will start doing a job that will determine the next 4 years in America.
