51-year-old man dies in single car collision after hitting tree

CAMDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 51-year-old man died Thursday night after striking a road sign and tree amid a crash on Baumhart Rd.
Police said Raymond Harris, of Wakeman, was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla around 8:40 p.m. when he traveled off the side of the road.
He struck a sign and tree before his car stopped.
Police said Harris died in the crash after suffering fatal injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.
Harris wore his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and police said they do not believe alcohol was involved.
This crash continues to be investigated.
