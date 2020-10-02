1 man killed, 1 critically injured in Akron bar parking lot shooting

1 man killed, 1 critically injured in Akron bar parking lot shooting
Nelson Becton (Source: Akron police)
By Avery Williams and Julia Tullos | October 2, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT - Updated October 2 at 3:45 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man died after being shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a bar.

Akron police said several people were arguing outside The Corner Pocket Bar in the 800 block of Upson Street around 1:30 a.m.

During the argument police said Nelson Becton, 40, fired several shots.

Arrested by Akron police for fatal shooting on 10/2/2020.
Arrested by Akron police for fatal shooting on 10/2/2020. (Source: Akron police)

The 25-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

His name is being with withheld until family can be notified.

A 43-year-old man is in critical condition at Summa Akron City Hospital, said police.

Akron police added a 25-year-old woman was critically injured when she was struck by a car fleeing the parking lot after the shooting.

Becton is charged with murder and felonious assault.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.