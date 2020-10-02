1 man killed, 1 critically injured in Akron bar parking lot shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man died after being shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a bar.
Akron police said several people were arguing outside The Corner Pocket Bar in the 800 block of Upson Street around 1:30 a.m.
During the argument police said Nelson Becton, 40, fired several shots.
The 25-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
His name is being with withheld until family can be notified.
A 43-year-old man is in critical condition at Summa Akron City Hospital, said police.
Akron police added a 25-year-old woman was critically injured when she was struck by a car fleeing the parking lot after the shooting.
Becton is charged with murder and felonious assault.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.