28-year-old woman dies in Ravenna Township crash after car overturns

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers are investigating the crash that killed 28-year-old Mariah Culotta of Ravenna on Thursday afternoon.
The crash was reported by a driver passing the crash scene at 4:37 p.m., Lt. Jeffrey S. Greene said.
Lt. Greene, Culotta was driving a 2008 Pontiac G6 westbound on Dawley Road west of State Route 14 in Ravenna Township at a suspected high rate of speed when she crossed the center line.
Culotta apparently attempted to get back into the correct lane when the car went off the right side of the road and into a wooded area, according to Lt. Greene.
The car struck several trees and overturned onto its passenger side, throwing her from the driver’s seat, Lt. Greene said.
According to the Highway Patrol, Culotta was ejected from the driver’s seat and suffered fatal injuries because she was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.
The Highway Patrol said Culotta is the sixth person to die in Portage County this year from not properly wear a seat belt.
“Unfortunately another family is suffering the loss of a loved one due to choosing not to comply with the law and wear a safety belt,” said Lieutenant Greene. “The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be increasing enforcement of seat belt usage to prevent a tragedy like this from affecting another family.”
There were no other cars involved in the crash.
