Berea Police search for missing 32-year-old woman who suffers from schizophrenia (Source: Berea Police Facebook)
By Simon Hannig | October 3, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 5:27 PM

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police need the public’s help as they are searching for Sheriese Farmer, 32, who suffers from schizophrenia was last seen this past Thursday night in the area of Front Street near Lou Groza Blvd. walking northbound with her black Labrador with a chain.

Farmer is 5′7″ and weighs 289 pounds. She has black hair and browns eyes.

She was wearing a red/white poncho, black cotton pants, tan Timberland boots, green/brown knit hat, and carrying a light brown purse, police said.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please call Berea Police at 440-234-1234.

