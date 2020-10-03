Cleveland Columbus Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Annual Greater Cleveland Columbus Day Parade is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, sponsor Italian Sons and Daughters of America announced in a Saturday morning press release.
Columbus Day Mass is still scheduled at Holy Rosary Church from 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 12.
Following Mass, the Knights of Columbus and the Knights of St. John are having a wreath-laying ceremony.
The statement said these celebrations date back to the 1920s.
“A diverse group of 20,000 people line Murray Hill and Mayfield roads each year in Cleveland’s Little Italy corridor to support Italian American traditions and culture. I’d like to thank the businesses, marchers and participants who have turned the occasion into a world-class event. We’ll see you all next year on Oct. 12, 2021,” said ISDA President and Greater Cleveland Columbus Day Chairman Basil M. Russo.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.