Cleveland Police ask public’s help to find 27-year-old man who is wanted for multiple charges for 2 incidents in Tremont

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have asked the public’s help to find Kevin Ballard, 27, who is wanted for abduction, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and gross sexual imposition for two incidents occurring in Tremont Saturday.
In the first incident, police said, he is accused of following a woman leaving a coffee shop. He grabbed her and attempted to pull her and she threw coffee on him. The man then fled. In the second incident, Ballard is accused of approaching a woman on a porch, and pushed inside of the residence, strangling her. She screamed and fought him off. He then fled in a vehicle.
Police said during the investigation, they revealed the man’s name.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kevin Ballard should call 911.
