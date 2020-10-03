Cleveland Police officer struck by pickup on the city’s West side, in stable condition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Police officer was struck by a pickup on the city’s West side Saturday evening, and is in stable condition, Cleveland EMS confirmed to 19 News.
EMS also confirmed the officer was taken to Metro Trauma.
The officer had a CPD motorcycle, but it was not confirmed if they were riding the motorcycle at the time of the accident.
19 News has also reached out to Cleveland Police for more information on what happened.
The incident happened on West 3rd Street and West St. Clair Avenue.
Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.