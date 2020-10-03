Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19 after prepping President Trump for debate

OHIO (WOIO) - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced he is positive for COVID-19 on Twitter Saturday.
He said he will seek medical attention later today.
The Associated Press reports Gov. Christie helped President Trump prepare for the debate, which took place Tuesday in Cleveland.
According to the AP, President Trump’s prep team included Christie, Hicks, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, campaign communications strategist Jason Miller, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, senior adviser and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and communications director Alyssa Farah.
Kellyanne Conway is also positive for COVID-19, according to a statement she posted on Twitter Friday night.
